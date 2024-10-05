Conference standings become more clear after Week 6 of the Blitz

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rockford 34, Caledonia 14
Game of the week - Rockford vs. Caledonia
Grandville 33, East Kentwood 25
Grandville 33, East Kentwood 25
Northview 49, Ottawa Hills 6
Northview 49, Ottawa Hills 6
Catholic Central 42, Holland Christian 18
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Holland Christian 18
Byron Center 42, Reeths Puffer 28
Byron Center 42, Reeths-Puffer 28
Whitehall 38, Oakridge 7
Whitehall 38, Oakridge 7
Mona Shores 33, Forest Hills Northern 7
Mona Shores 33, Forest Hills Northern 7
Forest Hills Eastern 34, Spring Lake 28
Forest Hills Eastern 34, Spring Lake 28
Hopkins 48, Holland 21
Hopkins 48, Holland 21
Hudsonville 59, Grand Haven 14
Hudsonville 59, Grand Haven 14
Zeeland West 28, Forest Hills Central 7
Zeeland West 28, Forest Hills Central 7
Kalamazoo United 33, Constantine 21
Kalamazoo United 33, Constantine 21
Portage Central 21, Kalamazoo Central 14
Portage Central 21, Kalamazoo Central 14
West Catholic 38, Wayland 0
West Catholic 38, Wayland 0
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.
Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)