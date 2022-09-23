Conference showdowns arrive on week five of the Blitz

Sparta rides momentum into game of the week

Week five of the high school football season features several showdowns at the top of conferences.

Sparta (1-0, 2-2) goes to Belding (2-0, 4-0) in our game of the week on the Blitz.

The Spartans started the season with losses to Oakridge and Coopersville, but have bounced back with a pair of shutout wins the last two weeks.

"We played some really tough matches off the start, but we've gotten better, we've gotten more energy and we want to keep that rolling," Sparta senior wide receiver and safety Gunnar Busen said. "We are feeling really great, put up two zeros for the other schools and we just want to keep trying to do that and keep performing."

Belding looks for revenge after last season's OT loss to Sparta

The Black Knights started 4-0 in 2021 as well before a week five overtime loss to Sparta began a slide that saw them lose four of their final five games of the season.

"It is something that has been biting me in the back ever since that happened and I'm sure all the other seniors and juniors that were on the team last year, but it is just a revenge tour," Belding senior safety Tyler Slocum said. "We have to get back at them, can't have that."

Zeeland West (2-0, 4-0) visits Muskegon (2-0, 3-1) at the top of the OK Green in the Blitz Battle.

The Big Reds have never lost to the Dux with Shane Fairfield as head coach, but the Dux come in playing well on both sides of the ball.

Other games we are planning to send cameras to on Friday include:

Forest Hills Eastern (4-0) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (4-0)

South Christian (4-0) at Thornapple Kellogg (2-2)

Caledonia (4-0) at Grandville (4-0)

Rockford (4-0) at East Kentwood (3-1)

Grand Rapids Union (3-1) at Mona Shores (3-1)

Forest Hills Central (4-0) at Northview (2-2)

Greenville (1-3) at Byron Center (2-2)

Allendale (2-2) at West Catholic (4-0)

Coopersville (3-1) at Fruitport (2-2)

Hamilton (2-2) vs. Unity Christian (2-2) at Eagle Stadium

Hart (3-1) at North Muskegon (3-1)

Fremont (3-1) at Oakridge (4-0)

Kent City (4-0) at Lakeview (2-2)

Hastings (3-1) at Harper Creek (1-3)

Portage Northern (2-2) at Battle Creek Lakeview (1-2)

Constantine (3-1) at Watervliet (3-1)

Delton Kellogg (3-1) at Lawton (3-1)

Maple Valley (1-3) vs. NorthPointe Christian (4-0) at Davies Field

The Blitz airs at 10:55 p.m. on Friday night with 40 minutes of highlights, reaction and analysis.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

