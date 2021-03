COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Despite graduating McKenna Bent last season who is now playing basketball Saginaw Valley State University, the Comstock Park girls basketball team is off to an unbeaten start.

Comstock Park 27, Kelloggsville 26

On Friday night, the Panthers were able to fend off OK Silver foe and last season's conference co-champion, Kelloggsville 27-26 to improve to 8-0.