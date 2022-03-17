Comfortable at the Breslin: Kent City cruises to semifinal win

Kent City 47, Bishop Foley 30

The Kent City girls basketball team looked right at home in a 47-30 win over Madison Heights Bishop Foley in a division three state semifinal game at the Breslin Center.

The Eagles played there twice last season falling in the state championship game, and the experience paid dividends Thursday against the Ventures.

"The length of the court and playing with the big stands and stadium and all that it definitely was helpful having experience," sophomore Madelyn Geers who scored 16 points, said. "But it is way different this year with the student sections and people being able to be here. The student section always helps out and all that motivates us and gets us excited. So the energy in the gym this year is way better."

Lexie Bowers scored 16 of her game-high 22 points as the Eagles built a 30-13 halftime lead.

The junior guard said Tuesday's quarterfinal win over Schoolcraft wasn't one of her better games and she was determined to be better in the state semifinal.

"It's the Breslin so I'm really glad I shot well here if I was gonna shoot well anywhere," Bowers said. "Having a bad game shooting for me it's hard, so I just I really focused on my shot I think I was more calm and I think we had an advantage because we were here last year so I think I just took that and I had confidence I had a lot more confidence this game."

Kent City will now play in the state championship game on Saturday against Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (24-2) at 4 p.m..

