Coldwater meets Marshall Friday in I8 battle of unbeatens

Cardinals seek 4-0 start to season
Cardinals (3-0) take on the Redhawks (5-0)
Posted at 11:02 PM, Jan 06, 2022
MARSHALL, Mich. — A new contender has thrown its hat in the ring in the Interstate Eight.

Marshall (2-0, 5-0) already has impressive non-conference wins over Otsego and Gull Lake, the Redhawks get their biggest test to date Friday hosting Coldwater (2-0, 3-0) in a league showdown.

These teams are two of the three reaming unbeatens in the I8 as defending league champion Pennfield (2-0, 5-0) also figures to a factor in the league race again.

