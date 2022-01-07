Coldwater meets Marshall Friday in I8 battle of unbeatens

MARSHALL, Mich. — A new contender has thrown its hat in the ring in the Interstate Eight.

Marshall (2-0, 5-0) already has impressive non-conference wins over Otsego and Gull Lake, the Redhawks get their biggest test to date Friday hosting Coldwater (2-0, 3-0) in a league showdown.

These teams are two of the three reaming unbeatens in the I8 as defending league champion Pennfield (2-0, 5-0) also figures to a factor in the league race again.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter