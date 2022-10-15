Close Blitz Battle goes in favor of Muskegon Catholic Central 14-6

Watch Now
Posted at 11:59 PM, Oct 14, 2022
CENTREVILLE, Mich. — Centreville hosted Muskegon Catholic Central for our week eight Blitz Battle.

Back in 2021, the Crusaders threw a touchdown pass against the Bulldogs to break a 16-16 tie and win the game with just seven seconds left to play.

Going into Friday’s game, Muskegon Catholic Central was coming off four-straight wins, while Centreville was looking for its sixth-straight victory.

FINAL: Muskegon Catholic Central 14, Centreville 6

