Close Blitz Battle goes in favor of Muskegon Catholic Central 14-6

CENTREVILLE, Mich. — Centreville hosted Muskegon Catholic Central for our week eight Blitz Battle.
Back in 2021, the Crusaders threw a touchdown pass against the Bulldogs to break a 16-16 tie and win the game with just seven seconds left to play.
Going into Friday’s game, Muskegon Catholic Central was coming off four-straight wins, while Centreville was looking for its sixth-straight victory.
Muskegon Catholic Central 14, Centreville 6
