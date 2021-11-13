Chandler twins lead Unity Christian to regional championship

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Unity Christian twin brothers Cam and Drew Chandler have been leading the Crusaders to wins all season and that continued Friday night in a division four regional championship win over Cadillac.

Each brother ran for three scores in a 53-22 win.

"We've been running this stuff for so long and it's just what we do," Drew Chandler said. "I'm glad we could come out here and, yeah, I like a challenge. I'm glad they challenged us and we could adjust and overcome."

Unity Christian (12-0) scored a touchdown on every offensive possession in the game.

"We've been good all year, but this game our offense was unstoppable," Cam Chandler said. "Our line, our guards were pulling great. Our running backs just yard at yard and then we got some big break aways, so touchdowns."

The Crusaders advance to play Edwardsburg (12-0) in the state semifinal next week.

