Centreville bounces back with win over Schoolcraft
Bulldogs improve to 1-1 after 28-7 win
Centreville 28, Schoolcraft 7
By: Jason Hutton
Posted at 12:44 AM, Sep 03, 2021
Centreville evened its record at 1-1 on the season with a 28-7 win over visiting Schoolcraft.