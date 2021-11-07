Cedar Springs uses big play to beat Muskegon for district title

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Ryan West had touchdown runs of 50 and 66 yards as Cedar Springs beat Muskegon on Saturday 21-14 at Hackley Stadium to win a division three district championship.

"It is everything we have dreamed for," West said. "We all wanted this for the last four times we got beat and we actually did it today and got the job done. I honestly can't believe this is happening right now, just going to the end zone was like a breath of fresh air, it was crazy."

The Big Reds had beat the Red Hawks in the postseason four times in the previous seven years including each of the last three.

Ryan Mitchell gave Cedar Springs a 7-0 lead in the second quarter with a 2-yard TD run.

It has been an emotional season for the Red Hawks who lost assistant coach Kevin Martens earlier in the year.

"We had a moment of silence after the game for Kevin we feel like his spirit has been with us for the whole season," Cedar Springs head coach Gus Kapolka said. "I could not be prouder of the way these kids have responded because they have had so much adversity this year tough one point loss to Catholic, we obviously had the tragedy. Circumstances haven't broken this team, they've gotten stronger "

Sophomore Jakob Price ran for a pair of touchdowns for Muskegon which finishes the season at 9-2.

