Cedar Springs runs to win over South Christian

Cedar Springs vs South Christian

Cedar Springs got the running game rolling Friday in a 38-32 win over South Christian in the regular season finale for both schools.

Four different Red Hawks scored on the ground led by senior quarterback Aiden Brunin who had two.

"I'm proud of the way we played tonight," Brunin said. "We played through the tough times. That South Christian team is really good they have a good team they are going to go far in the playoffs but to be that first team we had a chip on our shoulder we came in and we did it."

Ryan Mitchell led Cedar Springs with 12 carries, 197 yards and a score.

Antwuan Nichols added 115 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

"The offensive line, I don't even know, they did great, they did awesome," Nichols said. "They played at a high level and that is what we expect. We are trying to get a home playoff game so we will see what happens on Sunday."

The Red Hawks have dealt with a lot this season which includes the death of assistant coach Kevin Martens and head coach Gus Kapolka missing time with COVID.

"I am really proud of our kids like I told them after the game," Kapolka said. "We've had quite a bit of adversity like no team I have ever coached and we have had some good days and some bad days but we have always come to play and I am really, really proud of the kids for that."

The win was the first in program history for Cedar Springs against South Christian.