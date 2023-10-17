Watch Now
Calvin Christian, Zion Christian advance to district finals

The Squires and Mountaineers will play for the title on Wednesday
Calvin Christian boys soccer
Members of the Calvin Christian boys soccer team celebrate a goal against NorthPointe Christian Monday
Posted at 10:33 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 23:02:31-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin Christian got two goals in the first half from Harrison VanWoerkom and Caleb Ritsema and made it stand up in a 2-1 win over rival NorthPointe Christian on Monday in a division four boys soccer district semifinal on the Mustangs home field.

In the other semifinal, Zion Christian beat Black River 1-0 on the strength of a goal from Jacob Rozema.

The Squires (11-6-3) and Mountaineers (16-5-1) will now meet for the district championship on Wednesday at NorthPointe Christian.

