Calvin Christian, Zion Christian advance to district finals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin Christian got two goals in the first half from Harrison VanWoerkom and Caleb Ritsema and made it stand up in a 2-1 win over rival NorthPointe Christian on Monday in a division four boys soccer district semifinal on the Mustangs home field.

In the other semifinal, Zion Christian beat Black River 1-0 on the strength of a goal from Jacob Rozema.

The Squires (11-6-3) and Mountaineers (16-5-1) will now meet for the district championship on Wednesday at NorthPointe Christian.

