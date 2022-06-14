Calvin Christian wins 23rd straight game, advances to MSU

Calvin Christian 4, Parchment 2

The Calvin Christian softball team beat Parchment 4-2 Tuesday in a division 3 state quarterfinal game at Cornerstone University.

"It's a great feeling," 2nd year Calvin Christian head coach Michal Huizenga said. "Our seniors were in the quarterfinal game their freshman year and they took a tough loss so they knew that sting, they knew that they wanted to work hard, push to try and make it to that semifinal game, go play at MSU, so they are excited, they've worked hard for this."

Senior Brooke Hunderman tossed a complete game in the circle for the Squire and really settled in after allowing two runs to tie the game in the third inning.

"I knew that my team had my back and I knew that we could score some more runs on offense and I knew we could get plays on defense," Hunderman said. "It feels great, yeah it's unbelievable."

Calvin Christian advances to play Evart on Friday at 12:30 p.m. at Michigan State University in a division three state semifinal game.

