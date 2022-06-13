Calvin Christian looks to extend 22-game winning streak, advance to MSU

Calvin Christian preps for D3 quarterfinals

You have to play well to advance to the state quarterfinals, but the Calvin Christian softball has taken it beyond that winning 22 straight games entering Tuesday's division three quarterfinal against Parchment at Cornerstone University.

"We all get along so well, we all work together really well," junior catcher Macy Verbeek said about what has led to the team's success this season. "We pick each other up, we always have each others backs, we are always there for each other not only on the field, but off the field as well.

The Squires (34-3) went undefeated on their way to winning the OK Silver.

in 26 of the team's 37 games this season, Calvin Christian has held it opponent to two runs or fewer, including each of the last seven.

The team starts a freshman and four sophomores, but senior pitcher Brooke Hunderman and senior shortstop Lauren Steensma both played in the quarterfinals as freshman.

"It's going to help a lot because since I've been there before I'm not as nervous," Hunderman said. "I am obviously still nervous for it, but I've been there before so that helps."

"I think a lot," Steensma added. "It helps me not be so nervous, obviously, I am at a different position so it's going to be a lot different, I think. There is still nerves because every game leading up from now could be my last, but I think it's still fun."

"It's nice our seniors did it their freshman year so they have some experience," second year Calvin Christian head coach Michal Huizenga said. "Our seniors are our leaders on our team, so I think our girls are ready for it, they've played some big games so they're excited, I don't think they are too nervous."

Tuesday's game was originally scheduled for 1 p.m., but has been moved up to 10:30 a.m. as temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s in the afternoon.

