Caledonia comes up short in Division 1 State Final against Belleville

DETROIT, Mich. — Caledonia led most of the first half of the division one state final against Belleville on Saturday, but the Tigers scored 28 of the games final 31 points to win the state title for the second straight season.

The Fighting Scots scored on a pair of Brock Townsend one-yard touchdown runs for 7-0 and 14-7 first half leads.

A key moment in the game came with just over a minute and a half to play in the second quarter when Caledonia quarterback Mason McKenzie was sacked by Lamar Fairfax on 4th and three giving the Tigers the ball near midfield.

Belleville would cash it in with a Bryce Underwood to Adrian Walker touchdown pass to send the game to halftime tied at 14.

The Fighting Scots took a third quarter lead on a 22-yard Luke Vogeler field goal before the Tigers scored the games final 21 points for a 35-17 final.

McKenzie led Caledonia with 134 yards rushing on 23 carries, he also completed six of 18 passes for 77 yards and two interceptions.

"In the first half, obviously, we hung with them," McKenzie said. "We came out and scored first, they didn't lead at all in the first half and until the end of the third quarter. We went out there and showed we could play with them and we had confidence going into the game that we could. Had a few tough breaks and we didn't finish our drives on offense."

Underwood had a big day for the Tigers with 10 carries, 149 yards and a TD rushing while completing 15 of 25 passes for 155 yards and two more scores.

"They outweighed us probably 50-60 pounds a guy, we knew that, "Caledonia head coach Derek Pennington said. "As the game wore on you could see the fatigue on our kids and they have great skill playing behind that size and they are a tremendous team. Proud of our kids for what we did for being the smallest team in division one is amazing."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

