Caledonia advances with double-overtime win over Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Undefeated Rockford hosted Caledonia Friday in a Division 1 district championship.
The Rams have made a playoff appearance every season since 1995.
Meanwhile, the Fighting Scots’ only loss of the 2022 season fell at the hands of Rockford.
Friday night’s Blitz Battle was a regular season rematch from week nine when Rockford defeated Caledonia 38-15.
Caledonia 14, Rockford 13
