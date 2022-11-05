Caledonia advances with double-overtime win over Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Undefeated Rockford hosted Caledonia Friday in a Division 1 district championship.

The Rams have made a playoff appearance every season since 1995.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Scots’ only loss of the 2022 season fell at the hands of Rockford.

Friday night’s Blitz Battle was a regular season rematch from week nine when Rockford defeated Caledonia 38-15.

FINAL/OT: Caledonia 14, Rockford 13

