BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Byron Center volleyball takes down Lowell in four sets during their annual bite cancer game.

Byron Center 3, Lowell 1 - volleyball

Here were the scores from each set:

Set 1: Byron Center wins 25-22

Set 2: Byron Center wins 25-15

Set 3: Lowell wins 25-20

Set 4: Byron Center 25-19

The Bulldogs will travel to Greenville next week to continue OK White play.

