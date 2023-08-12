Byron Center seeks better red zone results in 2023

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Byron Center is looking to improve its red zone offense this season in hopes of winning close games.

Byron Center looks for improved red zone offense this fall

The Bulldogs struggled at times with penalties or missed assignments in 2022 when they got close to scoring.

"It is very good that we'll do that in practice especially," Byron Center senior right tackle Joel Perez said about working on red zone offense in practice. "We will bring back those memories, we will talk about how we ended up in the red line, we didn't score, we didn't get what we wanted to and we kind of try to put the efforts in that we left behind and make that even greater."

Byron Center won seven games and made the playoffs for the fourth straight season, but think avoiding some miscues can make a big difference this season.

"We talk about it," Bulldogs running back and linebacker Luke Laksa said about the red zone. "Mostly adjustments for it and what we can do this year to change that and expectations on what happens when we get in the red zone."

The Bulldogs bring a lot back on defense and hope that unit can carry the load this season.

On offense, they are going with junior Landon Tungate at quarterback and Laska, a junior at runing back.

Four of the team's 11 games last season were decided by one score or less.

"That just becomes an emphasis on not making mistakes down there," 15th year Byron Center head coach Marc Cisco said. "You hone in on those things in the red zone, people change defensively a little but, but it is more, I think, even when we stop people, it's more about making mistakes and then us capitalizing on it."

Byron Center will host Battle Creek Central on Friday August 25th to start the season.

