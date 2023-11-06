Byron Center relishes first district title since 2016

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — The Byron Center football team won a district title last Friday night beating Caledonia 31-28 on a touchdown pass from Landon Tungate to Isaac Lee on the game's final play.

Byron Center wins first district title since 2016

"It's awesome," Tungate said. "Great experience, the way we did it especially was awesome. I know all the guys had a lot of fun, our whole community had a lot of fun, everyone came to the game, they showed out, and we got it done and it was awesome."

The Bulldogs (10-1) won a share of the OK White title this season and now add their first district championship since 2016.

"I think it's all the work we put in at practice," junior running back and linebacker Luke Laksa said. "We practice really hard, and I think that translates over to the game and if we need to make adjustments we're able to do that."

The district title is the fourth in school history and first in division two. Byron Center also won district championships in 2000 (division 5), 2013 (division 3) and 2016 (division 3).

"It's fantastic," 15th year Bulldogs head coach Marc Cisco said. "Any time you can get a trophy, it's fun. It's hard to do in football. The playoffs are qualified teams, you have to qualify to get in and you're usually going to play good opponents, especially if you're on this side of the state in our division."

Byron Center will be at East Lansing (9-2) on Friday night looking for the school's first ever regional championship in football.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter