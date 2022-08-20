Byron Center football looks to fill big shoes in 2022 season

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — “We definitely have some big shoes to fill from last year,” said senior quarterback Hunter Schichdel.

Senior quarterback Hunter Schinchdel and Byron Center football are hungrier for more.

“We lost a couple good seniors on defense so we’re going to be pretty young on defense but I feel like our offense will be able to keep out strong suit I guess. And I think offense should be good,” said Schichdel.

“With the gaps there is a need to lead and I’ve seen people step up and fill those holes. I think we’re going to be just as good if not better than we were last year,” said Senior offensive tackle Tim Clay.

Head coach Mark Cisco enters his 14th season with the Bulldogs. They were 7-3 last season and want to set the bar higher.

“The expectation is to try to get better. Last year was a surprise in maybe record wise but not how our kids performed because we had just one starter coming back to start the season. We need to grow today, tomorrow and be ready to go because our schedule is really tough from the get go,” said Cisco.

There first three games are not easy. Against Battle Creek Central. At Grandville and home for Forest Hills Central. Big games, big competition.

“I mean last year we lost to Central and Grand Rapids Christian so we want some pay back there,” said Schinchdel.

“I think we’re going to be good. I mean we’ve got some experience with the line with my buds out there and got a good backfield out there too so I think if we come together as a team we can be pretty good this year,” said Clay.

As they step into the new season, Coach Cisco is emphasizing to the guys that they have to stay focused on the next play and not what just happened.

“I thought there were some times last year where we just got in some lulls. And we had some things happen, we just could recover from. We just talked to our guys and said celebrate good plays, and flush bad plays and go find something to celebrate otherwise you’ll sit there and continue on that and the teams we play, and the team we scrimmage tonight are too good to do that. if you do that, they’re gonna get you the next play,” said Cisco.

