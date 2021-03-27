Byron Center finishes season as runner-up after heartbreaking loss

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — After a remarkable and unbeaten season, the Byron Center hockey team fell short in Saturday's Division 2 state championship.

The Bulldogs would tie the game at one on a goal from Mason Breit with 10:46 left in regulation and sophomore goaltender Carson MacKenzie would make several saves late to keep the game knotted.

However, with just 6.7 seconds left in regulation, Brother Rice found the back of the net on a rebound to give the Warriors a 2-1 win.

It's not the finish to the season the Bulldogs had hoped for, but in just their fifth season as a program, there's a lot to be proud of.

"It hurts so bad right now," head coach, Taylor Keyworth said, "but looking back they'll be so proud of what they did for this program, what they did for each other, and to create some buzz about Byron Center hockey, when five years ago it wasn't even a thing."

And Keyworth says this senior class has created a legacy for years to come within the program.

"Our ten seniors built this program from nothing, to a final four, then all the way to a state championship and coming up one play short, I can't speak highly enough about these guys."