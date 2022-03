Byron Center 4, Mona Shores 3

Bryce Permoda scored in the second overtime to lift Byron Center to a 4-3 win over Mona Shores in the a division two regional championship game Wednesday.

The Bulldogs will play Hartland in the state quarterfinals on Saturday.

