Byron Center 4, GR Catholic Central 2

The Byron Center hockey team beat Grand Rapids Catholic Central 4-2 on Tuesday afternoon at Southside Ice Arena in a battle between the top two teams in the OK Rue division.

The Bulldogs trailed 2-1 after 34 minutes, but rallied to score three times in the third period including an empty-netter.

