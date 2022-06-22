Watch
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Brook Simpson ready for a big recruiting month on the hardwood

Girls have 3 live period in July for AAU basketball
Brook Simpson, Belding
FOX 17
Brook Simpson, Belding
Brook Simpson, Belding
Posted at 11:03 PM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 23:03:49-04
Simpson getting ready for july

Brook Simpson already has ten offers from division one college basketball schools, but the class of 2024 Belding point guard wants more.

"I am definitely happy, grateful for everything I have," Simpson said. "This year is definitely going to be a huge year for offers for me, so a little disappointing but I know they will come eventually I just have to wait it out, but definitely grateful."

She figures to get her chance with three live periods coming up in July while she is playing AAU basketball with UTS Elite, including late July when her team travels to Orlando, Florida for a tournament.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News