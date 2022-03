EAST LANSING, Mich. — Brady Titus scored 33 points as Tri-Unity Christian rallied from a seven point halftime deficit to beat Ewen-Trout Creek 56-45 in overtime.

The Defenders held the Panthers to just 15 point the second half and overtime combined.

It's the fifth state championship in school history for Tri-Unity Christian which had last won it in 2011.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter