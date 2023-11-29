Boys basketball roundup: FHE holds off Wyoming Lee in opener

(FOX 17) — The season began for many area high school boys basketball teams on Tuesday.

Forest Hills Eastern holds off late charge from Wyoming Lee in season opener

Forest Hills Eastern 64, Wyoming Lee 63

Adam Hardy scored 26 points, Drew Patten added 18 and Will Overbeen 15 as the Hawks (1-0) held off a late charge from the Lengends.

Marc Whitfield led Lee (0-1) with 25 points, Ny'Zhem Marshall scored 17.

Unity Christian gets impressive win over visiting Wyoming 60-47

Unity Christian 60, Wyoming 47

The Saders (1-0) knocked off the Wolves (0-1) in the season opener for both schools.

3rd quarter run sends West Ottawa to win at Godwin Heights

West Ottawa 65, Godwin Heights 56

The Panthers (1-0) trailed by a point at halftime (31-30), but pulled away in the third quarter for a season-opening win.

