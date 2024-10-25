Blitz Week 9: Final week of the high school football regular season. Here is where the Blitz will be

(WXMI) — It's the final week of the high school football regular season. Lots of conferences are still up for grabs. Here is where the Blitz will be at tonight.

FOX 17 will have coverage from our Game of the Week, Cedar Springs vs. Coopersville at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with Remi Monaghan and Bret Bakita.

Saturday morning, wake up with us! The Blitz begins at 9:00 a.m. We'll recap all of the action in Week 9 of high school football with Thomas Cook, Remi Monaghan and Bret Bakita.

Here is where our Blitz team will be at:

Game of the Week: Cedar Springs vs. Coopersville, 7:00 pm

Blitz Battle: Hopkins vs. Belding, 7:00 pm

OK Red

Caledonia vs. Grandville, 7:00 pm

Grand Haven vs. Jenison, 7:00 pm

OK Crossover Games

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. South Christian, 7:00 pm

Northview vs. Forest Hills Northern, 7:00 pm

East Grand Rapids vs. Forest Hills Central, 7:00 pm

West Catholic vs. Zeeland West (Thursday)

River Cities Alliance

Greenville vs. Lowell, 7:00 pm

Southwestern Michigan Atheltic Conference

Loy Norrix vs. Kalamazoo Central, 7:00 pm

St. Joesph vs. Portage Central, 7:00 pm

Wolverine Conference

Niles vs. Paw Paw, 7:00 pm

Non-Conference Matchups

Hastings vs. Wayland, 7:00 pm

Montague vs. Ravenna, 7:00 pm

Constantine vs. Lawton, 7:00 pm

