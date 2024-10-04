Blitz Week 6: Conference implications on the line. Here is where the Blitz will be

(WXMI) — Big-time matchups with conference implications on the line. Here is where the Blitz will be tonight.

FOX 17 will have coverage from our Game of the Week, South Christian vs. Forest Hills Central at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with Thomas Cook and Bret Bakita. We'll have highlights of games from across West Michigan on FOX 17 News at 10.

Saturday morning, wake up with us, our Blitz show will begin at 9:00 a.m. We'll recap all of the action in Week 6 of high school football with Thomas Cook, Remi Monaghan, and Bret Bakita.

Here is where our Blitz team will be at:

Game of the Week: Rockford vs. Caledonia, 7:00 pm

Blitz Battle: Holland Christian vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 7:00 pm

OK Red

Grandville vs. East Kentwood

Grand Haven vs. Hudsonville

OK Green

Byron Center vs. Reeths Puffer

Forest Hills Northern vs. Mona Shores

OK Gold

Forest Hills Central vs. Zeeland West

OK Black

Ottawa Hills vs. Northview

OK White

Forest Hills Eastern vs. Spring Lake

Wayland vs. West Catholic

OK Silver

Holland vs. Hopkins

West Michigan Conference- Lakes

Whitehall vs. Oakridge

Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference

Kalamazoo Central vs. Portage Central

Southwestern Athletic Conference- Lakeshore

Parchment vs. Allegan

Constantine vs. Kalamazoo Hackett

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

