Blitz Week 6: Conference implications on the line. Here is where the Blitz will be

(WXMI) — Big-time matchups with conference implications on the line. Here is where the Blitz will be tonight.
FOX 17 will have coverage from our Game of the Week, South Christian vs. Forest Hills Central at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with Thomas Cook and Bret Bakita. We'll have highlights of games from across West Michigan on FOX 17 News at 10.
Saturday morning, wake up with us, our Blitz show will begin at 9:00 a.m. We'll recap all of the action in Week 6 of high school football with Thomas Cook, Remi Monaghan, and Bret Bakita.
Here is where our Blitz team will be at:
Game of the Week: Rockford vs. Caledonia, 7:00 pm
Blitz Battle: Holland Christian vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 7:00 pm
OK Red
Grandville vs. East Kentwood
Grand Haven vs. Hudsonville
OK Green
Byron Center vs. Reeths Puffer
Forest Hills Northern vs. Mona Shores
OK Gold
Forest Hills Central vs. Zeeland West
OK Black
Ottawa Hills vs. Northview
OK White
Forest Hills Eastern vs. Spring Lake
Wayland vs. West Catholic
OK Silver
Holland vs. Hopkins
West Michigan Conference- Lakes
Whitehall vs. Oakridge
Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference
Kalamazoo Central vs. Portage Central
Southwestern Athletic Conference- Lakeshore
Parchment vs. Allegan
Constantine vs. Kalamazoo Hackett
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.
Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)