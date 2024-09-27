Blitz Week 5: Great games all over West Michigan. Here is where the Blitz will be

(WXMI) — We have nearly reached the halfway point of the high school football season. There are great games all over West Michigan Friday night.

FOX 17 will have coverage from our Game of the Week, South Christian vs. Forest Hills Central at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with Thomas Cook and Bret Bakita. We'll have highlights of games from across West Michigan on FOX 17 News at 10.

Saturday morning, wake up with us, our Blitz show will begin at 9:00 a.m. We'll recap all of the action in Week 3 of high school football with Thomas Cook, Remi Monaghan, and Bret Bakita.

Here is where our Blitz team will be at:

Game of the Week: South Christian vs. Forest Hills Central, 7:00 pm

Blitz Battle: Mona Shores vs. Muskegon, 7:00 pm

OK Red

West Ottawa at Caledonia, 7:00 pm

Hudsonville vs. East Kentwood, 7:00 pm

Jenison vs. Rockford, 7:00 pm

OK Green

Reeths-Puffer vs. Forest Hills Northern, 7:00 pm

OK Gold

Zeeland West vs. Unity Christian, 7:00 pm

OK Black

East Grand Rapids vs. Holland Christian, 7:00 pm

OK White

West Catholic vs. Grand Rapids Christian, 7:00 pm

Hamilton vs. Forest Hills Eastern, 7:00 pm

River Cities Alliance

Battle Creek Harper Creek vs. Kenowa Hills, 7:00 pm

Lowell vs. Cedar Springs, 7:00 pm

Grandville vs. Coopersville, 7:00 pm

West Michigan Conference

Hart vs. North Muskegon, 7:00 pm

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Delton Kellogg vs. Saugatuck, 7:00 pm

8-Man football

GR Sacred Heart at Calvin Christian, 7:00 pm

