Blitz Week 3: Marquee matchups as conference play begins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For many teams, it's the first week of conference play on Friday night in the high school football season.
FOX 17 will have coverage from our Game of the Week, Grandville vs. Rockford at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with Thomas Cook and Bret Bakita. We'll have highlights of games from across West Michigan on FOX 17 News at 10.
Saturday morning, wake up with us, our Blitz show will begin at 9:00 a.m. We'll recap all of the action in Week 2 of high school football with Thomas Cook, Remi Monaghan, and Bret Bakita.
Here is the full list of games that Fox 17 will be at:
Grandville vs. Rockford
South Christian vs. West Catholic
Wayland vs. Thornapple Kellogg
East Kentwood vs. Caledonia
Jenison vs. Hudsonville
Forest Hills Eastern vs. Unity Christian
Coopersville vs. Lowell
Forest Hills Central vs. Forest Hills Northern
Union vs. Hamilton
Holland vs. Holland Christian
Grant vs. Newaygo
Morely Stanwood vs. Tri-County
Laingsburg vs. Pewamo-Westphalia
Portland vs. Ionia
Allendale vs. Kenowa Hills
Sparta vs. Northview
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.
Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)