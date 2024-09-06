Blitz Week 2: Great matchups on the first full slate of Friday night games. Here is where the Blitz will be

(WXMI) — It's the first full slate of games on Friday night in the high school football season.

FOX 17 will have coverage from our Game of the Week, South Christian vs. East Grand Rapids at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with Thomas Cook and Bret Bakita. We'll have highlights of games from across West Michigan at 10:45 p.m. on FOX 17 News at 10.

Saturday morning, wake up with us, our Blitz show will begin at 9:00 a.m. We'll recap all of the action in Week 2 of high school football with Thomas Cook, Remi Monaghan, and Bret Bakita.

Here is where our Blitz team will be at:

Game of the Week: South Christian vs. East Grand Rapids, 7:00 p.m.

Blitz Battle: Muskegon vs. Rockford, 7:00 p.m.

Early season tests:

East Kentwood vs. Byron Center, 7:00 p.m.

Caledonia vs. Reeths-Puffer, 7:00 p.m.

West Catholic vs. Coopersville, 7:00 p.m.

Matching up with some of the best teams in the state:

Davison vs. Grandville, 7:00 p.m.

East Lansing vs. Hudsonville, 7:00 p.m.

Traverse City West vs. Grand Haven, 7:00 p.m.

Mona Shores vs. River Rouge, 7:00 p.m.

Another team from Canada visits West Michigan:

St. Thomas More (CN) vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 7:00 p.m.

Other games to keep an eye on:

Forest Hills Northern vs. Jenison, 7:00 p.m.

Zeeland West vs. West Ottawa, 7:00 p.m.

Wayland vs. Sparta, 7:00 p.m.

Holland Christian vs. Comstock Park, 7:00 p.m.

Hart vs. Ravenna, 7:00 p.m.

Whitehall vs. Orchard View, 7:00 p.m.

Centreville vs. Schoolcraft, 7:00 p.m.

Forest Hills Central vs. Portage Central, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday final scores:

Northview 57, Wyoming 6

Allendale 20, Hopkins 12

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

