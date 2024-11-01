Blitz Week 10: Playoffs! Here is where the Blitz will be tonight

(WXMI) — It's playoff time in the high school football season.

FOX 17 will have coverage from our Game of the Week, Northview vs. Byron Center at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with Remi Monaghan and Bret Bakita.

Saturday morning, wake up with us! The Blitz begins at 9:00 a.m. We'll recap all of the high school football playoff action with Thomas Cook, Remi Monaghan and Bret Bakita.

Here is where our Blitz team will be at:

Game of the Week: Northview vs. Mona Shores, 7:00 pm

Blitz Battle: Kenowa Hills vs. Coopersville, 7:00 pm

Division 1

East Kentwood vs. Hudsonville, 7:00 pm

Grandville vs. Rockford, 7:00 pm

Division 2

Travers City West vs. Mona Shores, 7:00 pm

Northview vs. Byron Center, 7:00 pm

Division 3

Cedar Springs vs. Lowell, 7:00 pm

East Grand Rapids vs. Forest Hills Central, 7:00 pm

Kenowa Hills vs. Coopersville, 7:00 pm

Division 4

Whitehall vs. Forest Hills Eastern, 7:00 pm

Hamilton vs. Unity Christian, 7:00 pm

Holland Christian vs. South Christian, 7:00 pm

Division 5

Swan Valley vs. Belding, 7:00 pm

Oakridge vs. West Catholic, 7:00 pm

Hopkins vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 7:00 pm

Division 7

Evart vs. North Muskegon, 7:00 pm

Coloma vs. Lawton, 7:00 pm

8-man Division 1

Martin vs. Gobles, 7:00 pm

8-man Division 2

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart vs. Grand Rapids Sacred Heart, 7:00 pm

