Blitz Week 10: Playoffs! Here is where the Blitz will be tonight

(WXMI) — It's playoff time in the high school football season.
Here is where our Blitz team will be at:
Game of the Week: Northview vs. Mona Shores, 7:00 pm
Blitz Battle: Kenowa Hills vs. Coopersville, 7:00 pm
Division 1
East Kentwood vs. Hudsonville, 7:00 pm
Grandville vs. Rockford, 7:00 pm
Division 2
Travers City West vs. Mona Shores, 7:00 pm
Northview vs. Byron Center, 7:00 pm
Division 3
Cedar Springs vs. Lowell, 7:00 pm
East Grand Rapids vs. Forest Hills Central, 7:00 pm
Kenowa Hills vs. Coopersville, 7:00 pm
Division 4
Whitehall vs. Forest Hills Eastern, 7:00 pm
Hamilton vs. Unity Christian, 7:00 pm
Holland Christian vs. South Christian, 7:00 pm
Division 5
Swan Valley vs. Belding, 7:00 pm
Oakridge vs. West Catholic, 7:00 pm
Hopkins vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 7:00 pm
Division 7
Evart vs. North Muskegon, 7:00 pm
Coloma vs. Lawton, 7:00 pm
8-man Division 1
Martin vs. Gobles, 7:00 pm
8-man Division 2
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart vs. Grand Rapids Sacred Heart, 7:00 pm
