Blitz Week 1 Thursday Roundup

(FOX 17) — Week one of the the high school football season began on Thursday with lots of weather delays and postponements.

A few games did finish including at Montague where visiting Spring Lake pulled out a 34-28 win.

Spring Lake starts the season with a 34-28 win over Montague

Kenowa Hills knocked off host Fruitport 18-10

Kenowa Hills comes back in the 4th to beat Fruitport 19-10

Grandville got five touchdown runs from sophomore Tank Terry as the Bulldogs beat Grand Blanc 41-13

Grandville beats Grand Blanc in season opener

Reeths-Puffer led Grand Haven 14-7 early in the second quarter when the lightning came, they will resume Friday at 1 p.m.

Reeths-Puffer leads Grand Haven in the 2nd quarter

Zeeland West jumped out to a 16-0 lead on Lakeshore when the storms rolled in, the game will be resumed at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Zeeland West leads Lakeshore late in the 1st quarter



