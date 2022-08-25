Blitz week 1 preview

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The high school football season starts on Thursday and that means the season premiere of the Blitz at 10:55 p.m. with 40 minutes of highlights, reaction and analysis.

Our game of the week feature a pair of division four playoff regulars as Whitehall meets Unity Christian at Jenison.

The Vikings won a piece of the West Michigan Conference crown last fall, their first since 1999, and return several key piece led by junior quarterback Kyle Stratton.

"It should be like a playoff atmosphere," Whitehall head coach Tony Sigmon said about the matchup with the Crusaders.

Unity Christian is coming off a 13-1 season that ended with a heartbreaking 55-52 defeat to Chelsea in the division four state championship game.

The Saders return just two starters from 2021, one of them is Mitch Tibbe who started at outside linebacker last fall and will also be the team's quarterback this season.

Sparta meets Oakridge in the Blitz Battle, the Eagles earned a 22-21 win over the Spartans in week one last season thanks to a fourth quarter safety.

Both teams are excited about 2022 with returning quarterbacks, Nic Gordon for Sparta and Matt Danicek for Oakridge.

Other games we are planning to cover on the Blitz include:

East Grand Rapids at Rockford



Greenville at Allendale



Vicksburg at Portage Northern



Jenison at Forest Hills Central



Hastings at Thornapple Kellogg



Montague at Spring Lake



Grant at Comstock Park



West Ottawa at Northview



Fruitport at Kenowa Hills



Harper Creek at Battle Creek Lakeview



Wyoming at Forest Hills Northern



Holt at Caledonia



Grand Haven at Reeths-Puffer

