Blitz Top 10 - Week 9: Final week of the regular season, top teams staying put

The FOX 17 Blitz Top 10 - Week 9

1. Mona Shores (50)

2. Unity Christian (41)

3. Byron Center (40)

4. Hudsonville (34)

5. Zeeland West (33)

6. Northview (23)

7. Rockford (18)

8. Forest Hills Central (13)

9. West Catholic (12)

10. Grandville (7)

Others receiving votes:

Paw Paw (3), Belding (1)

Thomas Cook

1. Mona Shores

2. Unity Christian

3. Zeeland West

4. Byron Center

5. Hudsonville

6. Northview

7. Rockford

8. West Catholic

9. Forest Hills Central

10. Grandville

Remi Monaghan

1. Mona Shores

2. Unity Christian

3. Byron Center

4. Northview

5. Zeeland West

6. Hudsonville

7. Grandville

8. Paw Paw

9. West Catholic

10. Forest Hills Central

Bret Bakita

1. Mona Shores

2. Unity Christian

3. Byron Center

4. Zeeland West

5. Hudsonville

6. Northview

7. Rockford

8. Forest Hills Central

9. West Catholic

10. Belding

Jason Hutton

1. Mona Shores

2. Byron Center

3. Hudsonville

4. Unity Christian

5. Zeeland West

6. Rockford

7. Northview

8. Forest Hills Central

9. West Catholic

10. Grandville

Snooze2You

1. Mona Shores

2. Hudsonville

3. Byron Center

4. Unity Christian

5. Zeeland West

6. Rockford

7. Forest Hills Central

8. West Catholic

9. Northview

10. Grandville

