Blitz Top 10 - Week 9: Final week of the regular season, top teams staying put

The FOX 17 Blitz Top 10 - Week 9
1. Mona Shores (50)
2. Unity Christian (41)
3. Byron Center (40)
4. Hudsonville (34)
5. Zeeland West (33)
6. Northview (23)
7. Rockford (18)
8. Forest Hills Central (13)
9. West Catholic (12)
10. Grandville (7)
Others receiving votes:
Paw Paw (3), Belding (1)
Thomas Cook
1. Mona Shores
2. Unity Christian
3. Zeeland West
4. Byron Center
5. Hudsonville
6. Northview
7. Rockford
8. West Catholic
9. Forest Hills Central
10. Grandville
Remi Monaghan
1. Mona Shores
2. Unity Christian
3. Byron Center
4. Northview
5. Zeeland West
6. Hudsonville
7. Grandville
8. Paw Paw
9. West Catholic
10. Forest Hills Central
Bret Bakita
1. Mona Shores
2. Unity Christian
3. Byron Center
4. Zeeland West
5. Hudsonville
6. Northview
7. Rockford
8. Forest Hills Central
9. West Catholic
10. Belding
Jason Hutton
1. Mona Shores
2. Byron Center
3. Hudsonville
4. Unity Christian
5. Zeeland West
6. Rockford
7. Northview
8. Forest Hills Central
9. West Catholic
10. Grandville
Snooze2You
1. Mona Shores
2. Hudsonville
3. Byron Center
4. Unity Christian
5. Zeeland West
6. Rockford
7. Forest Hills Central
8. West Catholic
9. Northview
10. Grandville
