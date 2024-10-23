Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Blitz Top 10 - Week 9: Final week of the regular season, top teams staying put

Blitz Saturday at 9am Fullscreen.png
WXMI
The FOX 17 Blitz is moving to 9 a.m. on Saturdays in 2024.
Blitz Saturday at 9am Fullscreen.png
Posted

The FOX 17 Blitz Top 10 - Week 9
1. Mona Shores (50)
2. Unity Christian (41)
3. Byron Center (40)
4. Hudsonville (34)
5. Zeeland West (33)
6. Northview (23)
7. Rockford (18)
8. Forest Hills Central (13)
9. West Catholic (12)
10. Grandville (7)

Others receiving votes:
Paw Paw (3), Belding (1)

Thomas Cook
1. Mona Shores
2. Unity Christian
3. Zeeland West
4. Byron Center
5. Hudsonville
6. Northview
7. Rockford
8. West Catholic
9. Forest Hills Central
10. Grandville

Remi Monaghan
1. Mona Shores
2. Unity Christian
3. Byron Center
4. Northview
5. Zeeland West
6. Hudsonville
7. Grandville
8. Paw Paw
9. West Catholic
10. Forest Hills Central

Bret Bakita
1. Mona Shores
2. Unity Christian
3. Byron Center
4. Zeeland West
5. Hudsonville
6. Northview
7. Rockford
8. Forest Hills Central
9. West Catholic
10. Belding

Jason Hutton
1. Mona Shores
2. Byron Center
3. Hudsonville
4. Unity Christian
5. Zeeland West
6. Rockford
7. Northview
8. Forest Hills Central
9. West Catholic
10. Grandville

Snooze2You
1. Mona Shores
2. Hudsonville
3. Byron Center
4. Unity Christian
5. Zeeland West
6. Rockford
7. Forest Hills Central
8. West Catholic
9. Northview
10. Grandville

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.