Blitz Top 10 - Week 6: Big shakeup, Mona Shores up to No. 1

The FOX 17 Blitz Top 10 - Week 6
1. Mona Shores (50)
2. Unity Christian (39)
3. Byron Center (38)
4. Zeeland West (36)
5. Hudsonville (29)
6. South Christian (18)
7. Forest Hills Central (16)
8. Rockford (15)
9. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (12)
10. Northview (5)

Others receiving votes:
Muskegon (4)
West Catholic (4)
Portage Northern (4)
Grandville (3)
Coopersville (1)
Holland Christian (1)

Thomas Cook
1. Mona Shores
2. Unity Christian
3. Zeeland West
4. Byron Center
5. Hudsonville
6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
7. Forest Hills Central
8. South Christian
9. Rockford
10. West Catholic

Remi Monaghan
1. Mona Shores
2. Zeeland West
3. South Christian
4. Unity Christian
5. Byron Center
6. Rockford
7. Portage Northern
8. Grandville
9. West Catholic
10. Coopersville

Bret Bakita
1. Mona Shores
2. Unity Christian
3. Byron Center
4. Zeeland West
5. Hudsonville
6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
7. Forest Hills Central
8. Rockford
9. South Christian
10. Northview

Jason Hutton

1. Mona Shores
2. Byron Center
3. Hudsonville
4. Unity Christian
5. Zeeland West
6. Forest Hills Central
7. Northview
8. South Christian
9. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
10. Holland Christian

Snooze2You
1. Mona Shores
2. Hudsonville
3. Byron Center
4. Unity Christian
5. Zeeland West
6. Rockford
7. Muskegon
8. Forest Hills Central
9. South Christian
10. West Catholic

