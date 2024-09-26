Blitz Top 10 - Week 5: New teams on top in the Top 10

The FOX 17 Blitz Top 10 - Week 5

1. Zeeland West (47)

2. Mona Shores (44)

3. Rockford (37)

4. South Christian (30)

5. Byron Center (26)

6. Muskegon (24)

7. Unity Christian (21)

8. Hudsonville (20)

T-9. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (6)

T-9. West Catholic (6)

Other receiving votes:

East Kentwood (3)

Grandville (5)

Caledonia (2)

Coopersville (2)

Thomas Cook

1. Zeeland West

2. Mona Shores

3. South Christian

4. Rockford

5. Unity Christian

6. Byron Center

7. Muskegon

8. Hudsonville

9. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

10. West Catholic

Remi Monaghan

1. Zeeland West

2. Rockford

3. South Christian

4. Muskegon

5. Mona Shores

6. Grandville

7. West Catholic

8. Unity Christian

9. Coopersville

10. Caledonia

Bret Bakita

1. Zeeland West

2. Mona Shores

3. Rockford

4. South Christian

5. Byron Center

6. Unity Christian

7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

8. Muskegon

9. Hudsonville

10. West Catholic

Jason Hutton



1. Mona Shores 2. Byron Center 3. Zeeland West 4. Hudsonville 5. Rockford 6. Muskegon 7. South Christian 8. Unity Christian 9. East Kentwood 10. Caledonia

Snooze2You

1. Mona Shores

2. Zeeland West

3. Hudsonville

4. Rockford

5. Byron Center

6. Muskegon

7. Unity Christian

8. South Christian

9. West Catholic

10. East Kentwood

