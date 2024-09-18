Blitz Top 10 - Week 4: Rockford, Zeeland West stay on top and new teams enter Top 10

The FOX 17 Blitz Top 10 - Week 4
1. Rockford (50)
2. Zeeland West (43)
3. Byron Center (36)
4. Mona Shores (33)
T-5: South Christian (27)
T-5: Muskegon (27)
7. Grandville (17)
8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (13)
T-9. West Catholic (9)
T-9. Unity Christian (9)
Others receiving votes:
Forest Hills Central (6)
East Kentwood (2)
Coopersville (2)
Caledonia (1)
Thomas Cook
1. Rockford
2. Zeeland West
3. Mona Shores
4. Byron Center
5. South Christian
6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
7. Muskegon
8. Grandville
9. Unity Christian
10. West Catholic
Remi Monaghan
1. Rockford
2. Zeeland West
3. Muskegon
4. Byron Center
5. South Christian
6. Grandville
7. West Catholic
8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
9. Coopersville
10. Caledonia
Bret Bakita
1. Rockford
2. Zeeland West
3. Mona Shores
4. Byron Center
5. South Christian
6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
7. Muskegon
8. Unity Christian
9. Forest Hills Central
10. West Catholic
Jason Hutton
1. Rockford
2. Mona Shores
3. Byron Center
4. Zeeland West 5. Grandville 6. Muskegon 7. South Christian 8. Unity Christian 9. East Kentwood 10. West Catholic
Snooze2You
1. Rockford
2. Zeeland West
3. Mona Shores
4. Byron Center
5. Muskegon
6. South Christian
7. Forest Hills Central
8. Grandville
9. West Catholic
10. Unity Christian
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.
Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)