Blitz Top 10 - Week 4: Rockford, Zeeland West stay on top and new teams enter Top 10

The FOX 17 Blitz Top 10 - Week 4

1. Rockford (50)

2. Zeeland West (43)

3. Byron Center (36)

4. Mona Shores (33)

T-5: South Christian (27)

T-5: Muskegon (27)

7. Grandville (17)

8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (13)

T-9. West Catholic (9)

T-9. Unity Christian (9)

Others receiving votes:

Forest Hills Central (6)

East Kentwood (2)

Coopersville (2)

Caledonia (1)

Thomas Cook

1. Rockford

2. Zeeland West

3. Mona Shores

4. Byron Center

5. South Christian

6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

7. Muskegon

8. Grandville

9. Unity Christian

10. West Catholic

Remi Monaghan

1. Rockford

2. Zeeland West

3. Muskegon

4. Byron Center

5. South Christian

6. Grandville

7. West Catholic

8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

9. Coopersville

10. Caledonia

Bret Bakita

1. Rockford

2. Zeeland West

3. Mona Shores

4. Byron Center

5. South Christian

6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

7. Muskegon

8. Unity Christian

9. Forest Hills Central

10. West Catholic

Jason Hutton

1. Rockford

2. Mona Shores

3. Byron Center

4. Zeeland West 5. Grandville 6. Muskegon 7. South Christian 8. Unity Christian 9. East Kentwood 10. West Catholic

Snooze2You

1. Rockford

2. Zeeland West

3. Mona Shores

4. Byron Center

5. Muskegon

6. South Christian

7. Forest Hills Central

8. Grandville

9. West Catholic

10. Unity Christian

