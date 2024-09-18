Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Blitz Top 10 - Week 4: Rockford, Zeeland West stay on top and new teams enter Top 10

Blitz Top 10 - Week 4: Rockford, Zeeland West stay on top and new teams enter Top 10
Posted

The FOX 17 Blitz Top 10 - Week 4
1. Rockford (50)
2. Zeeland West (43)
3. Byron Center (36)
4. Mona Shores (33)
T-5: South Christian (27)
T-5: Muskegon (27)
7. Grandville (17)
8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (13)
T-9. West Catholic (9)
T-9. Unity Christian (9)

Others receiving votes:
Forest Hills Central (6)
East Kentwood (2)
Coopersville (2)
Caledonia (1)

Thomas Cook
1. Rockford
2. Zeeland West
3. Mona Shores
4. Byron Center
5. South Christian
6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
7. Muskegon
8. Grandville
9. Unity Christian
10. West Catholic

Remi Monaghan
1. Rockford
2. Zeeland West
3. Muskegon
4. Byron Center
5. South Christian
6. Grandville
7. West Catholic
8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
9. Coopersville
10. Caledonia

Bret Bakita
1. Rockford
2. Zeeland West
3. Mona Shores
4. Byron Center
5. South Christian
6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
7. Muskegon
8. Unity Christian
9. Forest Hills Central
10. West Catholic

Jason Hutton
1. Rockford
2. Mona Shores
3. Byron Center
4. Zeeland West 5. Grandville 6. Muskegon 7. South Christian 8. Unity Christian 9. East Kentwood 10. West Catholic
Snooze2You
1. Rockford
2. Zeeland West
3. Mona Shores
4. Byron Center
5. Muskegon
6. South Christian
7. Forest Hills Central
8. Grandville
9. West Catholic
10. Unity Christian

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.