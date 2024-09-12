Blitz Top 10 - Week 3: Rockford, Zeeland West stay on top, Mona Shores up to No. 3

The FOX 17 Blitz Top 10 - Week 3

1. Rockford (50)

2. Zeeland West (41)

3. Mona Shores (33)

4. Grandville (32)

5. Byron Center (30)

6. Muskegon (26)

7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (22)

8. Caledonia (15)

9. South Christian (13)

10. West Catholic (12)

Others receiving votes:

Coopersville (1)

Blitz Top 10 - Week 3

Thomas Cook

1. Rockford

2. Zeeland West

3. Mona Shores

4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

5. Byron Center

6. Grandville

7. Muskegon

8. South Christian

9. West Catholic

10. Caledonia

Remi Monaghan

1. Rockford

2. Zeeland West

3. Muskegon

4. Grandville

5. Byron Center

6. South Christian

7. West Catholic

8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

9. Caledonia

10. Coopersville

Bret Bakita

1. Rockford

2. Zeeland West

3. Mona Shores

4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

5. Grandville

6. Byron Center

7. Muskegon

8. South Christian

9. Caledonia

10. West Catholic

Jason Hutton



1. Rockford 2. Mona Shores 3. Byron Center 4. Grandville 5. Caledonia 6. Zeeland West 7. Muskegon 8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central 9. West Catholic 10. South Christian

Snooze2You 1. Rockford

2. Zeeland West

3. Mona Shores

4. Grandville

5. Muskegon

6. Byron Center

7. Caledonia

8. West Catholic

9. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

10. South Christian

