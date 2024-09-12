Blitz Top 10 - Week 3: Rockford, Zeeland West stay on top, Mona Shores up to No. 3

The FOX 17 Blitz Top 10 - Week 3
1. Rockford (50)
2. Zeeland West (41)
3. Mona Shores (33)
4. Grandville (32)
5. Byron Center (30)
6. Muskegon (26)
7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (22)
8. Caledonia (15)
9. South Christian (13)
10. West Catholic (12)
Others receiving votes:
Coopersville (1)
Thomas Cook
1. Rockford
2. Zeeland West
3. Mona Shores
4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
5. Byron Center
6. Grandville
7. Muskegon
8. South Christian
9. West Catholic
10. Caledonia
Remi Monaghan
1. Rockford
2. Zeeland West
3. Muskegon
4. Grandville
5. Byron Center
6. South Christian
7. West Catholic
8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
9. Caledonia
10. Coopersville
Bret Bakita
1. Rockford
2. Zeeland West
3. Mona Shores
4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
5. Grandville
6. Byron Center
7. Muskegon
8. South Christian
9. Caledonia
10. West Catholic
Jason Hutton
1. Rockford 2. Mona Shores 3. Byron Center 4. Grandville 5. Caledonia 6. Zeeland West 7. Muskegon 8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central 9. West Catholic 10. South Christian
Snooze2You
1. Rockford
2. Zeeland West
3. Mona Shores
4. Grandville
5. Muskegon
6. Byron Center
7. Caledonia
8. West Catholic
9. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
10. South Christian
