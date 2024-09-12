Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Blitz Top 10 - Week 3: Rockford, Zeeland West stay on top, Mona Shores up to No. 3

Blitz Saturday at 9am Fullscreen.png
WXMI
The FOX 17 Blitz is moving to 9 a.m. on Saturdays in 2024.
The FOX 17 Blitz Top 10 - Week 3
1. Rockford (50)
2. Zeeland West (41)
3. Mona Shores (33)
4. Grandville (32)
5. Byron Center (30)
6. Muskegon (26)
7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (22)
8. Caledonia (15)
9. South Christian (13)
10. West Catholic (12)

Others receiving votes:
Coopersville (1)

Blitz Top 10 - Week 3

Thomas Cook
1. Rockford
2. Zeeland West
3. Mona Shores
4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
5. Byron Center
6. Grandville
7. Muskegon
8. South Christian
9. West Catholic
10. Caledonia

Remi Monaghan
1. Rockford
2. Zeeland West
3. Muskegon
4. Grandville
5. Byron Center
6. South Christian
7. West Catholic
8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
9. Caledonia
10. Coopersville

Bret Bakita
1. Rockford
2. Zeeland West
3. Mona Shores
4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
5. Grandville
6. Byron Center
7. Muskegon
8. South Christian
9. Caledonia
10. West Catholic

Jason Hutton

1. Rockford
2. Mona Shores
3. Byron Center
4. Grandville
5. Caledonia
6. Zeeland West
7. Muskegon
8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
9. West Catholic
10. South Christian

Snooze2You 1. Rockford
2. Zeeland West
3. Mona Shores
4. Grandville
5. Muskegon
6. Byron Center
7. Caledonia
8. West Catholic
9. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
10. South Christian

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

