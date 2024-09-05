Blitz Top 10 - Week 2: Rockford unanimously on top, Zeeland West propels into second

The FOX 17 Blitz Top 10 - Week 2
1. Rockford (50)
2. Zeeland West (41)
T-3. Muskegon (34)
T-3. Grandville (34)
5. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (30)
6. Mona Shores (25)
7. Byron Center (24)
8. Caledonia (16)
9. South Christian (8)
10. Coopersville (7)
Others receiving votes:
West Catholic (3)
Forest Hills Central (2)
Martin (1)
Thomas Cook
1. Rockford
2. Zeeland West
3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
4. Muskegon
5. Mona Shores
6. Grandville
7. Byron Center
8. Caledonia
9. Coopersville
10. South Christian
Remi Monaghan
1. Rockford
2. Zeeland West
3. Muskegon
4. Grandville
5. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
6. Byron Center
7. South Christian
8. Caledonia
9. Coopersville
10. Martin
Bret Bakita
1. Rockford
2. Zeeland West
3. Muskegon
4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
5. Grandville
6. Mona Shores
7. Byron Center
8. South Christian
9. Coopersville
10. Caledonia
Jason Hutton
1. Rockford
2. Mona Shores
3. Grandville
4. Byron Center
5. Caledonia
6. Zeeland West
7. Muskegon
8. GR Catholic Central
9. West Catholic
10. Coopersville
Snooze2You
1. Rockford
2. Zeeland West
3. Grandville
4. Muskegon
5. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
6. Mona Shores
7. Byron Center
8. Caledonia
9. Forest Hills Central
10. West Catholic
