Blitz Top 10 - Week 2: Rockford unanimously on top, Zeeland West propels into second

The FOX 17 Blitz Top 10 - Week 2

1. Rockford (50)

2. Zeeland West (41)

T-3. Muskegon (34)

T-3. Grandville (34)

5. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (30)

6. Mona Shores (25)

7. Byron Center (24)

8. Caledonia (16)

9. South Christian (8)

10. Coopersville (7)

Others receiving votes:

West Catholic (3)

Forest Hills Central (2)

Martin (1)

Thomas Cook

1. Rockford

2. Zeeland West

3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

4. Muskegon

5. Mona Shores

6. Grandville

7. Byron Center

8. Caledonia

9. Coopersville

10. South Christian

Remi Monaghan

1. Rockford

2. Zeeland West

3. Muskegon

4. Grandville

5. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

6. Byron Center

7. South Christian

8. Caledonia

9. Coopersville

10. Martin

Bret Bakita

1. Rockford

2. Zeeland West

3. Muskegon

4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

5. Grandville

6. Mona Shores

7. Byron Center

8. South Christian

9. Coopersville

10. Caledonia

Jason Hutton

1. Rockford

2. Mona Shores

3. Grandville

4. Byron Center

5. Caledonia

6. Zeeland West

7. Muskegon

8. GR Catholic Central

9. West Catholic

10. Coopersville

Snooze2You

1. Rockford

2. Zeeland West

3. Grandville

4. Muskegon

5. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

6. Mona Shores

7. Byron Center

8. Caledonia

9. Forest Hills Central

10. West Catholic

