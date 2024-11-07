Blitz Top 10 - Week 11: District finals week. Here are the top teams in West Michigan

The FOX 17 Blitz Top 10 - Week 11
1. Mona Shores (47)
2. Unity Christian (46)
3. Byron Center (38)
4. Hudsonville (35)
5. Zeeland West (34)
6. Forest Hills Central (22)
7. Grandville (19)
8. West Catholic (15)
T-9. Northview (6)
T-9. Belding (6)
Other receiving votes:
Portland (2), Whitehall (2), Rockford (2), Portage Central (1)
Thomas Cook
1. Unity Christian
2. Mona Shores
3. Zeeland West
4. Byron Center
5. Hudsonville
6. Forest Hills Central
7. Grandville
8. West Catholic
9. Portland
10. Belding
Remi Monaghan
1. Mona Shores
2. Unity Christian
3. Byron Center
4. Zeeland West
5. Hudsonville
6. Grandville
7. West Catholic
8. Forest Hills Central
9. Belding
10. Northview
Bret Bakita
1. Unity Christian
2. Mona Shores
3. Byron Center
4. Zeeland West
5. Hudsonville
6. Forest Hills Central
7. Northview
8. Belding
9. West Catholic
10. Grandville
Jason Hutton
1. Unity Christian
2. Mona Shores
3. Hudsonville
4. Byron Center
5. Zeeland West
6. Grandville
7. Forest Hills Central
8. West Catholic
9. Rockford
10. Northview
Snooze2You
1. Mona Shores
2. Hudsonville
3. Byron Center
4. Unity Christian
5. Zeeland West
6. Forest Hills Central
7. Grandville
8. West Catholic
9. Whitehall
10. Portage Central
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.
