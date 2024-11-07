Blitz Top 10 - Week 11: District finals week. Here are the top teams in West Michigan

The FOX 17 Blitz Top 10 - Week 11

1. Mona Shores (47)

2. Unity Christian (46)

3. Byron Center (38)

4. Hudsonville (35)

5. Zeeland West (34)

6. Forest Hills Central (22)

7. Grandville (19)

8. West Catholic (15)

T-9. Northview (6)

T-9. Belding (6)

Other receiving votes:

Portland (2), Whitehall (2), Rockford (2), Portage Central (1)

Thomas Cook

1. Unity Christian

2. Mona Shores

3. Zeeland West

4. Byron Center

5. Hudsonville

6. Forest Hills Central

7. Grandville

8. West Catholic

9. Portland

10. Belding

Remi Monaghan

1. Mona Shores

2. Unity Christian

3. Byron Center

4. Zeeland West

5. Hudsonville

6. Grandville

7. West Catholic

8. Forest Hills Central

9. Belding

10. Northview

Bret Bakita

1. Unity Christian

2. Mona Shores

3. Byron Center

4. Zeeland West

5. Hudsonville

6. Forest Hills Central

7. Northview

8. Belding

9. West Catholic

10. Grandville

Jason Hutton

1. Unity Christian

2. Mona Shores

3. Hudsonville

4. Byron Center

5. Zeeland West

6. Grandville

7. Forest Hills Central

8. West Catholic

9. Rockford

10. Northview

Snooze2You

1. Mona Shores

2. Hudsonville

3. Byron Center

4. Unity Christian

5. Zeeland West

6. Forest Hills Central

7. Grandville

8. West Catholic

9. Whitehall

10. Portage Central

