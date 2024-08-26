Blitz Top 10: Week 1, Rockford and Muskegon on top heading into the season

The FOX 17 Blitz Top 10 - Week 1

1. Rockford (49)

2. Muskegon (46)

3. Grandville (33)

4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (31)

5. Zeeland West (31)

6. Byron Center (27)

7. Mona Shores (18)

8. Caledonia (14)

9. Forest Hills Central (8)

10. Coopersville (7)

Others receiving votes:

West Catholic (4)

South Christian (3)

Portage Northern (3)

Martin (1)

Thomas Cook

1. Rockford

2. Muskegon

3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

4. Zeeland West

5. Grandville

6. Byron Center

7. Caledonia

8. Mona Shores

9. Coopersville

10. West Catholic

Remi Monaghan

1. Muskegon

2. Rockford

3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

4. Byron Center

5. Forest Hills Central

6. Zeeland West

7. Grandville

8. Portage Northern

9. Coopersville

10. Martin

Bret Bakita

1. Rockford

2. Muskegon

3. Zeeland West

4. Grandville

5. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

6. Mona Shores

7. Byron Center

8. South Christian

9. Coopersville

10. Caledonia

Jason Hutton

1. Rockford

2. Muskegon

3. Grandville

4. Mona Shores

5. Byron Center

6. Caledonia

7. Zeeland West

8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

9. West Catholic

10. Coopersville

Snooze2You

1. Rockford

2. Muskegon

3. Grandville

4. Zeeland West

5. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

6. Byron Center

7. Caledonia

8. Mona Shores

9. Forest Hills Central

10. West Catholic

The high school football season starts on Thursday, August 29th. FOX 17 will have highlights on Thursday night after college football. We'll have highlights on Friday night as well. The FOX 17 Blitz kicks off on Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

