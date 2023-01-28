Watch Now
Blitz Roundup: Rockford, Hudsonville force 4-way tie atop the OK Red

Hamilton boys, Wayland girls break first place ties
FOX 17
Posted at 11:31 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 23:31:01-05

(FOX 17) — Boys BB: Hamilton 51, Coopersville 35

Boys BB: Calvin Christian 83, NorthPointe Christian 66

Boys BB: Rockford 47, Grandville 21

Boys BB: Hudsonville 54, East Kentwood 45

Girls BB: Wayland 52, Forest Hills Eastern 34

Girls BB: West Catholic 48, Holland Christian 31

Girls BB: Hopkins 42, Belding 37

Girls BB: Comstock Park 51, Sparta 39

Girls BB: Byron Center 86, Lowell 69

Hockey: Byron Center 4, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 0

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

