Blitz roundup: January 28th

(FOX 17) — Gabe Newhof scored 27 points as Unity Christian beat Coopersville 67-36 for its 20th straight OK Blue conference win.
Brady Haisma and Carson DeHaan combine for 45 points as Calvin Christian beats NorthPointe Christian to take sole possession of 1st place in the OK Silver.
Jakhary Towns scored 33 points as Godwin Heights beats Kelloggsville 73-67
Jack Lamancusa scored 19 points as Rockford beat East Kentwood 55-47
Kyler Vanderjagt scored 21 points to lead Northview to a to a 69-36 win over East Grand Rapids
Muskegon remains unbeaten with 58-42 win at Zeeland East
Muskegon Heights tops Orchard View to earn Lakes 8 win
Hudsonville routs West Ottawa to stay perfect in the OK Red
Watervliet runs past Saugatuck to improve to 11-0 overall
Hart beats Ravenna to hold onto 1st place in the West Michigan Conference
