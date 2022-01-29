Blitz roundup: January 28th

(FOX 17) — Gabe Newhof scored 27 points as Unity Christian beat Coopersville 67-36 for its 20th straight OK Blue conference win.

Unity Christian 67, Coopersville 36

Brady Haisma and Carson DeHaan combine for 45 points as Calvin Christian beats NorthPointe Christian to take sole possession of 1st place in the OK Silver.

Calvin Christian tops NPC in OK Silver unbeaten showdown

Jakhary Towns scored 33 points as Godwin Heights beats Kelloggsville 73-67

Godwin Heights 73, Kelloggsville 67

Jack Lamancusa scored 19 points as Rockford beat East Kentwood 55-47

Rockford 55, East Kentwood 47

Kyler Vanderjagt scored 21 points to lead Northview to a to a 69-36 win over East Grand Rapids

Northview 69, EGR 36

Muskegon remains unbeaten with 58-42 win at Zeeland East

Muskegon 58, Zeeland East 42

Muskegon Heights tops Orchard View to earn Lakes 8 win

Muskegon Heights 61, Orchard View 43

Hudsonville routs West Ottawa to stay perfect in the OK Red

Hudsonville 67, West Ottawa 25

Watervliet runs past Saugatuck to improve to 11-0 overall

Watervliet 56, Saugatuck 29

Hart beats Ravenna to hold onto 1st place in the West Michigan Conference

Hart 60, Ravenna 21

