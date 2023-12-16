Blitz Roundup: GR Christian takes early OK White battle of contenders

(FOX 17) — Grand Rapids Christian got 12 points from senior Jaylan Ouwinga as it beat Byron Cener 45-34 on Friday night to begin OK White conference play.
South Christian beat Unity Christian 58-56 behind 19 points from Carson Vis.
Muskegon erased a third quarter deficit and came back to beat Rockford 52-51, Justin Watson scored 19 points.
Hudsonville scored 29 points in the fourth quarter to win at Reeths-Puffer 54-52, Brayden Szamrej scored 19 points.
Hart won at North Muskegon 67-20 for 42nd straight win against West Michigan Conference opponents.
Portland improved to 4-0 on the season with a 53-26 win against visiting Ionia.
Covenant Christian beat Calvin Christian 54-53 in double overtime to even its record at 2-2.
NorthPointe Christian got 17 points from Emma Brumer and Hayleigh Amey as it beat Potter's House 51-33,
Byron Center improved to 28-0-1 in Rue Division games since the start of the 2020-2021 season with 6-1 win over Rockford.
