Blitz Roundup: February 25th

(FOX 17) — Bady Titus scored 32 points to lead Tri-Unity Christian to a 55-36 win over Potter's House and the Alliance League championship
Tri-Unity Christian 55, Potter's House 36
Rockford tops East Kentwod to claim second straight OK Red title
Rockford 78, East Kentwood 71
Calvin Christian beats NorthPointe Christian for 16th straight win
Calvin Christian 49, NorthPointe Christian 35
Mona Shores girls run past Wyoming to earn share of OK Green title
Mona Shores 65, Wyoming 32
Kent City beats White Pigeon to finish regular season at 20-0
Kent City 50, White Cloud 24
Western Michigan Christian moves closer to Lakes 8 title with win at Muskegon Catholic Central
WM Christian 59, Muskegon CC 24
