Blitz Roundup: February 25th

(FOX 17) — Bady Titus scored 32 points to lead Tri-Unity Christian to a 55-36 win over Potter's House and the Alliance League championship

Tri-Unity Christian 55, Potter's House 36

Rockford tops East Kentwod to claim second straight OK Red title

Rockford 78, East Kentwood 71

Calvin Christian beats NorthPointe Christian for 16th straight win

Calvin Christian 49, NorthPointe Christian 35

Mona Shores girls run past Wyoming to earn share of OK Green title

Mona Shores 65, Wyoming 32

Kent City beats White Pigeon to finish regular season at 20-0

Kent City 50, White Cloud 24

Western Michigan Christian moves closer to Lakes 8 title with win at Muskegon Catholic Central

WM Christian 59, Muskegon CC 24

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter