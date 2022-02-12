Blitz Roundup: February 11th

(FOX 17) — Junior backcourt leads Muskegon to easy win at Wyoming

Muskegon Takes down Wyoming

Rockford tops Hudsonville to remain unbeaten in the OK Red

Rockford Earns Road Win Against Hudsonville

Jack Karasinski moves up the Grand Rapids Catholic Central all-time scoring list as the Cougars beat Ottawa Hills

Grand Rapid Catholic Central Rolls Over Ottawa Hills

Grand Rapids Christian sneaks past East Grand Rapids is overtime to stay atop the OK White

GR Christian Wins in OT against EGR

Forest Hills Northern edges Forest Hills Central, earns regular season sweep of rivals

FH Northern Beats FH Central by 1

Calvin Christian routes Godwin Heights, moves closer to OK Silver title

Calvin Christian Takes Down Godwin Heights on Home Court

Marshall takes down Coldwater, grabs sole possession of top spot in the Interstate 8

Marshall Takes Down Coldwater on the Road

Sturgis runs past Three Rivers, ends Wildcats 8-game winning streak

Sturgis Gets a Big Win Over Three Rivers

Hudsonville girls beat Rockford, take 2-game lead in the OK Red

Hudsonville 72, Rockford 62

West Catholic runs OK Blue winning streak to 34 with win at Allendale

West Catholic 71, Allendale 19

Schoolcraft takes strangle hold on SAC Valley race with win over visiting Kalamazoo Christian

Kalamazoo Christian Falls to Schoolcraft

Jenison, Hudsonville skate to 2-2 tie, Wildcats earn Fischer Division title

Jenison and Hudsonville Tie, Wildcats Win the Fischer Title

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter