Blitz Roundup: February 11th

(FOX 17) — Junior backcourt leads Muskegon to easy win at Wyoming
Rockford tops Hudsonville to remain unbeaten in the OK Red
Jack Karasinski moves up the Grand Rapids Catholic Central all-time scoring list as the Cougars beat Ottawa Hills
Grand Rapids Christian sneaks past East Grand Rapids is overtime to stay atop the OK White
Forest Hills Northern edges Forest Hills Central, earns regular season sweep of rivals
Calvin Christian routes Godwin Heights, moves closer to OK Silver title
Marshall takes down Coldwater, grabs sole possession of top spot in the Interstate 8
Sturgis runs past Three Rivers, ends Wildcats 8-game winning streak
Hudsonville girls beat Rockford, take 2-game lead in the OK Red
West Catholic runs OK Blue winning streak to 34 with win at Allendale
Schoolcraft takes strangle hold on SAC Valley race with win over visiting Kalamazoo Christian
Jenison, Hudsonville skate to 2-2 tie, Wildcats earn Fischer Division title
