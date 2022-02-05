Blitz Roundup: February 4th

(FOX 17) — Tyler Corstange leads Gull Lake to big win over Kalamazoo Central

Gull Lake 64, Kalamazoo Central 62

Parchment tops Coloma to get to 14-0 on the season

Parchment 58, Coloma 44

Whitehall caps big week with win at North Muskegon

Whitehall 69, North Muskegon 61

Owen Varnado scores 22, late bucket to lift WMC past Muskegon Heights

WM Christian 51, Muskegon Heights 50

NorthPointe Christian runs past Kelloggsville 66-59

NorthPointe Christian 66, Kelloggsville 59

Byron Center doubles up East Grand Rapids for 9th straight win

Byron Center 64, East Grand Rapids 32

Kent City beats Morley-Stanwood for 15th straight win

Kent City 50, Morley-Stanwood 38

Kenowa Hills beats Northview 4-1 on Pink in the Rink night

Kenowa Hills 4, Northview 1

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter