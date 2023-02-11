Watch Now
Blitz Roundup: EK tops Grandville, forces 4-way tie in the OK Red

NPC girls pull even in Silver, Hudsonville gets share of Fischer
East Kentwood 73, Grandville 58
Posted at 11:46 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 23:46:34-05

BOYS BB: Grand Rapids Christian 56, East Grand Rapids 40

BOYS BB: East Kentwood 73, Grandville 58

BOYS BB: Muskegon 60, Zeeland West 47

BOYS BB: Unity Christian 62, Hamilton 48

BOYS BB: Calvin Christian 60, Godwin Heights 54

BOYS BB: Ionia 64, Portland 36

GIRLS BB: Wayland 57, Kenowa Hills 42

GIRLS BB: NorthPointe Christian 56, Hopkins 42

GIRLS BB: Kent City 62, Central Montcalm 29

HOCKEY: Hudsonville 5, Grand Haven 4

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

