Blitz Roundup: EGR stuns South Christian on final play

(FOX 17) — The second night of week two of the high school football season featured several interesting match ups.
East Grand Rapids beat South Christian 23-21 on a TD pass from Carson Thornton to Tommy Cavanaugh on the game's final play
West Catholic topped Grand Rapids Union 63-21 in the battle for the West side of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Catholic Central bounces back from a week one loss with a 38-6 win over River Rouge
Caledonia runs past North Farmington in first game on new turf at "The Ralph"
Rockford was impressive again with 31-8 win over Mona Shores
Muskegon falls to De La Salle 40-28, now 0-2 on the season
Lawton hammers Traverse City St. Francis in showdown of division 7 contenders
