Blitz round up: NV boys, WO girls, BC hockey all remain perfect

Muskegon boys, Muskegon CC boys and Covenant Christian girls all win
Posted at 11:18 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 23:18:26-05

Boys Basketball: Grand Rapids Christian 58, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 50

GR Christian 58, GR Catholic Central 50

Boys Basketball: Rockford 72, Muskegon 38

Muskegon 72, Rockford 38

Boys Basketball: Northview 74, Sparta 42

Northview 74, Sparta 42

Boys Basketball: Muskegon Catholic Central 70, Muskegon Heights 53

Muskegon CC 70, Muskegon Heights 53

Girls Basketball: West Ottawa 56, Hamilton 46

West Ottawa 56, Hamilton 46

Boys Basketball: Covenant Christian 54, Calvin Christian 46

Covenant Christian 54, Calvin Christian 46

Boys Basketball: Byron Center 10, Kenowa Hills 2

Byron Center 10, Kenowa Hills 2

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

